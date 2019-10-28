Delray Beach division fire chief Robert Hoecherl resigns following DUI arrest

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A division chief for the Delray Beach Fire Department has resigned after he was arrested for DUI earlier this month.
A city spokesperson confirmed Robert Hoecherl submitted a letter of resignation on Oct. 20, three days after his arrest.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Hoecherl was driving a Delray Beach Fire Department SUV on a flat tire on I-95, just south of Gateway Blvd., on Oct. 17 around 8:30 p.m.
Troopers said the left rear tire was completely gone and the vehicle was sitting on the rim.
According to his arrest report, Hoecherl had "slurred speech and the odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage was emitting from his breath as he talked."
Troopers said Hoecherl was swaying and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy.
Troopers arrested Hoecherl for driving under the influence and took him to the Palm Beach County Jail, where he refused to take a breath test.
Hoecherl had worked for the Delray Beach Fire Department since May 2018.
