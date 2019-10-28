Delray Beach police investigating suspicious death, 29-year-old man apparently gunned down

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach police are investigating the suspicious death of a man who was apparently gunned down inside an apartment, police say.
According to the police department, neighbors smelled an unusual odor coming from an apartment at the Linton Ridge apartment complex, located in 2200 block of Linton Ridge Circle, on Sunday.
Residents said the apartment, which is usually busy, had been quiet for a few days.
Police said when officers responded to the apartment, they found a 29-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Investigators have not released the deceased man's identity, but they do say his death is suspicious.
If you have any information that can help police, call Det. Anthony Sala at 561-243-7867, or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.
