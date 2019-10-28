Escaped prisoner from Kentucky captured in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. -- An escaped prisoner from Kentucky was captured in Indian River County on Sunday.
At 11:30 a.m., the Brevard County Sheriff's Office requested assistance from the Indian River County Sheriff's Office in locating a Ford Mustang that was last seen traveling south on A1A from Sebastian Inlet.
Deputies said the Mustang was supposed to be driven by James Cowles, who is an escaped prisoner from Kentucky.
Cowles was serving a 23 year sentence for Burglary and Grand Theft when he fled Kentucky.
A deputy with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office spotted the Mustang and when he went to turn around, the driver fled at a high rate of speed.
The deputy was able to locate the Mustang hidden on a golf cart path, but the vehicle was unoccupied.
A K9 officer searched for Cowles and found him hiding in a brush line.
James Cowles was taken into custody and transported to the Indian River County Jail.
