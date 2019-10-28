27,300 pounds of cocaine and 11,000 pounds of marijuana to be offloaded in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Coast Guard is scheduled to offload a massive haul of narcotics Monday in Fort Lauderdale that was seized in international waters.
The agency said approximately 27,300 pounds of seized cocaine, worth and an estimated $367 million, and 11,000 pounds of seized marijuana worth an estimated $10.1 million, will be offloaded at Port Everglades.
The drugs were interdicted in international waters of the Caribbean Basin and the eastern Pacific Ocean off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America, said the Coast Guard.
The contraband was seized and recovered in 18 separate interdictions of suspected drug smuggling vessels by U.S. Coast Guard:
- The Coast Guard Cutter Valiant (WMEC-621) crew was responsible for two cases, seizing approximately 4,184 pounds of cocaine.
- The Coast Guard Cutter Spencer (WMEC-905) crew was responsible for one interdiction seizing approximately 1,477 pounds of cocaine.
- The cutter James crew was responsible for five interdictions seizing approximately 7,022 pounds of cocaine and 4,085 pounds marijuana.
- The Coast Guard Cutter Northland (WMEC-904) was responsible for two interdictions seizing more than 12,214 pounds of cocaine.
- The Coast Guard Cutter Harriett Lane (WMEC-903) crew was responsible for two cases, seizing nearly 750 pounds of cocaine and 5,540 pounds of marijuana.
- The Coast Guard Cutter Thetis (WMEC-910) crew was responsible for one case, seizing approximately 160 pounds of cocaine.
- The Coast Guard Cutter Venturous (WMEC-625) crew was responsible for one case, seizing approximately 890 pounds of cocaine.
- The Coast Guard Cutter Confidence (WMEC-619) crew was responsible for one case, seizing nearly 110 pounds of cocaine and 1,600 pounds of marijuana.
- The Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk (WMEC-913) crew was responsible for one case, seizing approximately 1,930 pounds of cocaine.
- The Coast Guard Cutter Vigilant (WMEC-617) crew was responsible for one case, seizing approximately 800 pounds of cocaine.
