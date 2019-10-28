32-year-old Okeechobee man killed in crash

32-year-old Okeechobee man killed in crash
According the FHP, a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Lance Chateauneuf, 32, of Okeechobee, was traveling westbound on NW 240th St. when it drifted off the road onto the shoulder. (Source: AP GraphicsBank)
By Scott Sutton | October 28, 2019 at 10:39 AM EDT - Updated October 28 at 10:39 AM

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a 32-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday night in Okeechobee County.

According the FHP, a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Lance Chateauneuf, 32, of Okeechobee, was traveling westbound on NW 240th St. when it drifted off the road onto the shoulder.

The Tahoe then went back onto the road and down an embankment while spinning.

The FHP report said the passenger side of the vehicle also struck a utility pole.

Chateauneuf was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP said the case is still pending an investigation, and it is unknown if alcohol played a role in the deadly wreck.

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.