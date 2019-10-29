Man suspected of several Belle Glade burglaries busted, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — A man suspected of several burglaries in Belle Glade has been arrested, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators say 37-year-old Roberto Rodriguez was identified as the person who broke into vehicles, homes and businesses on an almost nightly basis.
After eluding deputies for days, the sheriff's office says deputies finally took him into custody within the past week.
During an interview with detectives Rodriguez confessed, authorities said.
He was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail and faces several charges including grand theft, petit theft, shoplifting, and resisting.
