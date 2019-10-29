Martin County asks the public for help documenting king tide

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Officials in Martin County are asking the public’s help documenting the latest king tide.
According to NOAA , higher than normal high tides are expected Oct. 26 to Oct. 31
Residents can help Martin County's resiliency team document extreme water levels brought on by the high tides by submitting photos showing high water levels and the same areas under normal conditions.
Officials say the public's assistance will help them plan for the future.
Click here to submit your photos to Martin County.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.