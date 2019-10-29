Palm Beach Gardens Community High School football standout charged in beating

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - A Palm Beach Gardens Community High School student, and standout on the football team, was arrested off the field at his home in Riviera Beach.
Timothy Brown, 18, is accused of attacking and kidnapping a man inside a busy shopping center last week.
Brown spent the weekend out of uniform and in a jumpsuit in court answering to robbery, felony battery and kidnapping charges after his arrest on Friday.
Brown, a defensive tackle at Palm Beach Gardens and committed to playing at the University of Pittsburg next year, is now on house arrest.
According to an arrest report, Brown and three other students at Palm Beach Gardens High School attacked an 18-year-old on his way to work at the Walmart in Lake Park on Thursday, only hours before the team’s football game.
Investigators say the students dragged the victim into an SUV, pointed a gun at his face to get his iPhone, and then threw him from the moving vehicle.
The victim later suffered a violent seizure and lost consciousness and was taken to the hospital.
Brown played his junior season at Dwyer, and the arrest report says the students argued with the victim earlier this year. It did not state what the prior argument was about, or what motivated Thursday’s attack.
The Palm Beach County School District told WPTV it does not comment on off-campus incidents or student discipline. The school’s athletic director could also not be reached for comment.
The University of Pittsburgh told WPTV, “NCAA rules prohibit the university from publicly commenting on prospective student-athletes until a National Letter of Intent has been signed.”
WPTV is not naming the other three students because they have not been charged as adults. Brown turned 18 last month. We tried to speak to Brown and his family to get his side of the story, but someone at their home said no comment.
