Port St. Lucie approves new 7-Eleven

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The city council in Port St. Lucie is moving forward with plans for a 7-Eleven with a gas station to be built at Crosstown Parkway and Commerce Center Drive.
The decision was made late Monday night by a vote of 3-2 despite the objections of many neighbors.
They say they are concerned about traffic, crime and safety near PGA Village Verano.
The convenience store would be next to an existing Publix and open 24 hours.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.