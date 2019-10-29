Port St. Lucie police searching for caregiver accused of stealing from elderly

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Port St. Lucie are searching for a woman who claimed to be a caregiver but was instead taking from the elderly.
Detectives say 36-year-old Victoria Alpert was working as a live-in caregiver and stole thousands of dollars and heirlooms, including a wedding band from one victim over the past year.
“There’s currently no Florida law that requires anyone to be licensed to provide care to the elderly. So I would recommend if anyone is looking to hire a caregiver for a loved one or yourself, is to hire from a reputable agency,” said Tim Herring with the Port St. Lucie Police Department.
Police fear there are other victims, as they have tracked down at least 20 allegedly stolen items at various pawn shops.
According to police, Alpert will face 19 criminal counts when caught.
Anyone with information about Victoria Apert's whereabouts is asked to contact the Port St. Lucie Police Department.
