Prosecutors to seek death penalty against deliveryman accused of Boca Raton woman’s death

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla — The State Attorney's Office filed notice on Monday that it intends to seek the death penalty against Jorge Luis Dupre Lachazo, who is charged in the death of 75-year old Evelyn Udell of Boca Raton.
Lachazo, 21, of Hialeah, faces charges of first-degree murder with a weapon, burglary, first-degree arson and robbery. He's pleaded not guilty to all counts.
Lachazo worked as a subcontractor for a delivery company that was delivering Udell a washer and dryer she had purchased from Best Buy.
After installing the appliances, his co-worker, David Gonzalez, said he went outside to make some phone calls. That's when police say Lachazo attacked Udell.
In September, the family filed a lawsuit against Best Buy, as well as the subcontractors involved in the delivery, JB Hunt and XM Services Inc. Udell's family also said they would be pushing for legislation requiring extensive and ongoing background checks for in-home service workers.
Lachazo is due back in court for a status check on Oct. 31.
READ THE FILING HERE:
