Sunday ‘funday’ ride clogs Palm Beach County roads

Sunday driving was anything but normal along some roads when a large group of motorbikes and ATV’s clogged streets and intersections.
“They would come up right in front of you and spin around in the intersections and pull wheelies, yes quite a few close calls,” says Dan Molnar who spotted the vehicles on Hypoluxo Road.
“Not one bike had a license plate on it which is concerning these are all illegal bike riders,” Molnar says.
Several police departments reported getting calls about the riders. Florida Highway Patrol reported one motorbike was abandoned by its rider when it ran out of gas.
“It was great day to hop on the bike and ride,” says one bike rider named DeAndre.
He says police often try to catch the riders but many do manage to elude arrest.
“They’ll box you in catch you at the gas stations, you got to be vigilant that’s why we always have lookouts at the gas stations.”
