Surfer’s death under investigation on Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach police are investigating the death of a surfer Tuesday morning.
The police department said a man with a surfboard was found at the shoreline near Vista Del Mar Drive North around 7:15 a.m.
A passerby saw the man, called 911, then attempted CPR on him. The surfer was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other details, including the man’s cause of death, have been released.
