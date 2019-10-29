Two vehicles involved in fiery crash on westbound Lantana Road

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A severe crash involving at least two vehicles closed westbound Lantana Road near Haverhill Road Tuesday morning just south of Greenacres.
Chopper 5 flew over the scene around 7:15 a.m. and spotted debris strewn across the road with the charred remains of the vehicles.
FOX 29 viewer Matt Hejazi recorded video of the scene at 6:26 a.m. that shows flames shooting in the air at the scene of the wreck.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said one person was injured and transported to a local hospital. Borroto did not elaborate on the extent of the injuries.
All lanes are back open after earlier closures.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.