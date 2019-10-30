Boynton Beach police investigate shooting at gas station parking lot

Boynton Beach police are investigating an early-morning shooting.
It happened in the parking lot of Liberty Gas Station at 1601 South Federal Hwy. around 1:49 a.m. Wednesday, police said.
Investigators said one man suffered gunshot wounds to the torso following a confrontation and he was hospitalized in critical condition.
If you have any information that can help police please call Boynton Beach Police Detective Danielle Whitefield at 561-732-8116 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800.458.TIPS.
