Boynton Beach police investigate shooting at gas station parking lot

Boynton Beach police investigate shooting at gas station parking lot
Investigators said one man suffered gunshot wounds to the torso following a confrontation and he was hospitalized in critical condition. (Source: WPTV)
By WPTV Webteam | October 30, 2019 at 2:30 PM EDT - Updated October 30 at 2:30 PM

Boynton Beach police are investigating an early-morning shooting.

It happened in the parking lot of Liberty Gas Station at 1601 South Federal Hwy. around 1:49 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

Investigators said one man suffered gunshot wounds to the torso following a confrontation and he was hospitalized in critical condition.

If you have any information that can help police please call Boynton Beach Police Detective Danielle Whitefield at 561-732-8116 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800.458.TIPS.

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.