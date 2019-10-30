Glades Central must forfeit 3 football games

The Florida High School Athletic Association has sanctioned the Glades Central Community High School football team for playing with an ineligible varsity player. (Source: WPTV)
The Florida High School Athletic Association has sanctioned the Glades Central Community High School football team for playing with an ineligible varsity player.

The team must forfeit three wins from this season and the school will face a fine.

"I realize that this is a disappointment to the players, the school and our community," Melanie Bolden-Morris, principal of Glades Central High said in a statement. "However, we take full responsibility for the oversight and will fully comply with the FHSAA sanctions."

The team, which has a 4-4 record, still has two more games to play this season. One of those games is against Pahokee in the Muck Bowl November 2.

