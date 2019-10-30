Palm Beach County School Board to vote on firing former Spanish River High School principal

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County School Board will vote Wednesday afternoon whether to fire former Spanish River High School principal William Latson.
Superintendent Donald Fennoy will make the recommendation at a 2:30 p.m. meeting.
Months ago, Latson was removed as principal and reassigned after emails surfaced showing him tell a parent that he could not say the Holocaust was a factual, historical event.
During a district investigation, documents showed Latson took a vacation to Jamaica the day that local and national news agencies started reporting the story. He did not respond to calls and text messages from the district’s deputy superintendent of schools, but he was able to send an email to his staff defending himself.
If the school board approves Latson’s termination, it would take effect Nov. 21. He would have until that date to file an appeal.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.