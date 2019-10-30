Port St. Lucie police arrest kidnapping suspect; two others still at large

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police have arrested a suspect in connection with a kidnapping and aggravated battery incident.
Michel Abreu Ulloa, 32, was arrested Monday at around 6 p.m. in Hialeah.
Officials say on Monday a male victim walked into a Bank of America located at 1800 SW Gatlin Blvd. requesting bank employees to call 911.
Police learned the victim had been battered by three armed suspects at a residence located at 556 SW Lakota Ave. in Port St. Lucie.
According to a news release, two of the suspects, later identified as Michel Abreu Ulloa and Arbely Arocha, drove the victim to Bank of America to withdraw an undisclosed amount of money. The third suspect stayed at the house on Lakota Avenue with a female victim.
Ulloa and Arbely Arocha fled the area in a 2014 silver Chevy Suburban prior to police arriving at the bank, the release says.
Police located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Ulloa was the driver and only occupant in the vehicle. He was taken into police custody.
The male victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. He had bruises to his ribs, head and eyes, and was treated at a local hospital and released on the same day.
The female victim was not injured in the incident.
Officials say the incident was not a random act since in the past the victims rented the house on Lakota Avenue from Ulloa, who is the owner.
Police have identified the other suspects and need the public's help in locating 41-year-old Arbely Arocha who is described as 5 feet 5 inches, weighing 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Arbely Arocha is wanted by Port St. Lucie Police on aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and false imprisonment. His total bond is estimated at $300,000.
Police are obtaining additional information on the third suspect involved in the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective S. Fraga at 772-873-6518 or the Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.
The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.
