Bicyclist struck, killed by Amtrak train near Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A bicyclist was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Wednesday afternoon, according to Boca Raton police.
Amtrak says the fatal crash happened at 12:49 p.m. when the northbound train was heading to New York.
“Train 92 came into contact with a person who was on the track,” said Kimberly Woods, a spokeswoman for Amtrak.
The train originated in Miami and no customers or crew members were hurt, said Woods.
The train resumed service at 3:43 p.m. after the tracks were cleared.
The victim has not been identified.
The Amtrak Police Department is working with law enforcement to investigate the incident.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.