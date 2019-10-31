2 dead, 2 others hurt after shooting in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Wednesday night shooting in Belle Glade that left two men dead and two others hurt.
Deputies said they responded to shots fired in the 300 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. around 8:30 p.m.
When they arrived, a man was found lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds and pronounced dead by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
Minutes later, deputies said they learned of three other victims being treated at Lakeside Medical Center -- two with gunshot wounds and one struck by a fleeing vehicle.
The other man who was shot was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
A third man was treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, and the fourth man was treated for non-life threatening injuries after they were struck by the vehicle.
PBSO said there is no motive or suspect information available at this time.
The names of the victims have not been released.
