Jewish Federation responds to former Spanish River principal’s firing

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A school investigation recommended the district had "just cause" to fire former Spanish River principal William Latson .
Wednesday’s vote made that a reality. And now the CEO of the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County says this is a reminder for educators to stick to the facts.
”There’s no victory here,” said Matthew Levin, President, and CEO of Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County. ”If principals and teachers are given the freedom to deviate from a history book then we can deviate from anything.”
Latson, the principal at the center of the controversy was removed and transferred after emails surfaced from 2018 between him and a parent that read “I can’t say the Holocaust is a factual, historical event because I am not in a position to do so as a school district employee.” Also writing, “Not everyone believes the holocaust happened.” The email also reads, “I do the same with information about slavery.”
”I think we have a responsibility to make sure that teachers and principals teach the facts period,” said Levin. “Whether that’s the facts about slavery. Or whether that’s about the Holocaust. Or whether that’s the facts about WWII in general."
It’s now a significant lesson learned, that Levin says holds leaders and influencers in all South Florida communities accountable.
”We can’t overcome ignorance and we can’t overcome hate unless we’re banding together in a united way,” Levin added.
Latson's termination will take effect on Nov. 21st. He has until then to appeal. WPTV asked earlier on Wednesday if he would do that but he did not give us an answer.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.