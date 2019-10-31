One person hospitalized following house fire in Lake Clarke Shores

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a house fire in Lake Clarke Shores.
The fire happened Wednesday at 9:23 p.m. on the 7000 block of Haden Rd.
Firefighters arrived at the residence and located the fire in a front bedroom of the home.
The fire has been contained and extinguished. Firefighters are now beginning overhaul operations.
According to officials one patient, an adult male, suffered injuries from the the fire and was transported to a local area hospital for treatment.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
