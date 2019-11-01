First Halloween is one to remember at West Boca Medical Center

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Nurses, staff, and volunteers at West Boca Medical Center are proving there’s no age limit when it comes to celebrating Halloween.
Patients throughout the hospital enjoyed a reverse trick or treating experience Thursday, where staff and volunteers came to their rooms to deliver treats.
Not only were adults dressed for the occasion but Nurse, Kelley Swannick handmade costumes for every infant in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit.
Swannick says she wants parents to know their children are loved and in good hands.
“This is the first year I made Halloween costumes, last year I made blankets like pretend presents,” Swannick went on to say, “It’s just something I wanted to do and I think it’ll make a lot of moms happy today.”
Moms like Shannon Francois say the treat did the trick,” I walked in today, we got this cute little outfit, I wasn’t planning on dressing them up on Halloween just because it’s been so crazy but this is so perfect.”
Swannick also took pictures of each NICU baby in costume and made them into magnets for parents to keep.
