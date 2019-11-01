Parents arrested after fight at elementary school in Fort Pierce

Two parents were arrested outside of an elementary school on the Treasure Coast Thursday night.
Video shows the moment a deputy used his pepper spray outside Chester A. Moore elementary school.
Arrest reports state a fight started between one mother and a group of students. A resource officer broke up that fight, but moments later two parents started fighting again.
They were charged with disorderly conduct.
It's unclear what started the fight.
St. Lucie Public Schools issued this statement Friday morning:
Taking immediate action after two parents engaged in a fight at C.A. Moore Elementary School, Law Enforcement intervened to maintain a safe and secure campus. The parents involved in the fight were arrested and issued trespass warrants prohibiting them from accessing the school campus in the future.
Providing a safe and secure learning environment is a top priority for St. Lucie Public Schools and incidents such as this are treated seriously.
