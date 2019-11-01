FAA, NTSB investigating deadly plane crash at Stuart Air Show

STUART, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office says one person died when a plane crashed at the Stuart Air Show on Friday afternoon.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board said they're investigating the crash of a Grumman OV-1 Mohawk.
The FAA said the Mohawk, with only the pilot aboard, crashed on the approach end of Runway 1 at Witham Field around 1:15 p.m.
It’s unclear what caused the crash, or if anyone is injured.
A photo posted to social media by MCSO shows the aircraft on the grass at Witham Field with its wings smashed and metal debris scattered around it.
A separate photo from the area shows a cloud of thick, black smoke rising into the sky.
“I saw a gray bomber fly down, and literally within seconds, it just kind of caught my breath because he flew so far down that I thought, there is no way they could have pulled up,” said Natalie Evans, a witness. “It just kind of shocked me, stunned me. I didn’t hear a crash and I waited just a little bit and I saw smoke. That part was very upsetting.”
According to the Stuart Air Show's website, a Grumman OV-1 Mohawk is scheduled to perform at the event.
A Grumman OV-1 Mohawk is a "twin-engine turboprop armed military observation and attack aircraft, designed for battlefield surveillance and light strike capabilities and was intended to operate from short, unimproved runways in support of United States Army maneuver forces," according to the Stuart Air Show's website.
The Stuart Air Show tweeted on Friday they’ve “had an incident involving one of our aircraft. All local and federal agencies are on site and investigating so that we may ensure the safety of our airshow before we continue.”
The NTSB said it's sending an investigator from Miami to Stuart.
The Stuart Air Show is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. on Friday at Witham Field, located at 2011 SE Airport Rd.
