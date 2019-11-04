Do you have a Real ID? Here’s why you will need one soon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Do you have a Real ID? Do you even know what that means?
You know have less than a year to get your state-issued driver's license or identification card up to date.
A Florida issued Real ID has a single star in the upper right hand corner. It's all in an effort for the Department of Homeland Security to fight terrorism and fraud.
"It’s a federal bill that was passed after 9/11," said Palm Beach County tax collector Anne Gannon. "It requires everyone in our country to justify who they are by bringing us a number of documents."
Gannon said everyone needs to be compliant by Oct. 1, 2020.
"Palm Beach County has about 120,000 people who are (do not have a) Real ID yet," said Gannon. "We actually just got a file from DHS."
In order to get a Real ID, you have to go in person to the DMV and bring documentation to prove birth, Social Security and your address.
“I don’t really think people know if they don’t travel,” said Kris Reynolds, who has her enhanced identification.
"If they don't travel, and the only way I knew, honestly, was because I got my license renewal in the mail and it gave me the options," said Laurie Couvaris, who was traveling at Palm Beach International Airport.
Gannon said you won't be able to fly commercially after Oct. 1, 2020 without a Real ID or enhanced driver's license. You also won't be able to go into a federal building.
"Now, you can ignore the law, but what happens when you want to get on a commercial airline flight or go in a federal building, you will not be able to do those things," said Gannon.
Bottom line, don't wait.
"We don’t want 5,000 people showing up the day before, because we have no ability to serve them," said Gannon.
For more information, visit http://www.pbctax.com/ for a list of acceptable identification documents or visit the U.S. Homeland Security website.
