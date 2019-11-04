Palm Beach County School District begins accepting Choice Program applications Nov. 4

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — On Monday, the Palm Beach County School District will begin accepting applications for their Choice Program.
The district offers hundreds of programs that can put students on a path to success.
“It gives them an opportunity to be able to learn and kind of decide if this is something they want to pursue post-graduation before they actually start paying for it,” said Dr. Jeraline Johnson, the director of Palm Beach County Schools’ Choice and Career Options.
Some schools have a deadline of Dec. 13 while the deadline for all other Choice programs is Jan. 24, 2020.
