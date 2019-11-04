Robert Levinson: Reward up to $20 M for ex-FBI man from Florida who disappeared

Bob Levinson, a retired FBI agent who lived in Coral Springs, disappeared in Iran in 2007.
The FBI said he was abducted and calls him, "the longest-held hostage in U.S. history."
The Associated Press has previously reported that Levinson disappeared while working for the CIA on an unapproved intelligence mission and is believed to have traveled to Kish island purportedly investigating cigarette smuggling. Other reports described him as a private investigator and the U.S. has denied he was a government employee when he made the trip to Iran.
In 2011 his family, which includes seven children, received photos of Levinson who was bearded, shackled, wearing an orange jumpsuit and holding signs in broken English, the AP reported. His wife blames Iran, but has said the U.S. hasn’t done enough to secure his return.
Rewards for Justice on Monday announced a new reward of up to $20 million for information leading to the safe location, recovery, and return of Levinson.
