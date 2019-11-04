Skye Kilpatrick: Stuart police say missing woman found safe

STUART, Fla. — UPDATE: Stuart police say Skye Kilpatrick has been found safe.
EARLIER STORY
Stuart police said Sunday they are looking for a woman that has not been seen since Saturday night.
The missing woman, Skye Kilpatrick, was last seen Saturday at 7:15 p.m. at a 7-Eleven located at Kanner Highway and Indian Street.
Police said she is possibly in a white Chevrolet.
If you have information on her whereabouts, call Stuart police at 772-287-1122 or 911.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.