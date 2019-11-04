Skye Kilpatrick: Stuart police say missing woman found safe

Stuart police say Skye Kilpatrick has been found safe. (Source: Stuart Police Department, Twitter)
By Scott Sutton | November 4, 2019 at 8:12 AM EST - Updated November 4 at 8:12 AM

STUART, Fla. — UPDATE: Stuart police say Skye Kilpatrick has been found safe.

EARLIER STORY

Stuart police said Sunday they are looking for a woman that has not been seen since Saturday night.

The missing woman, Skye Kilpatrick, was last seen Saturday at 7:15 p.m. at a 7-Eleven located at Kanner Highway and Indian Street.

Police said she is possibly in a white Chevrolet.

If you have information on her whereabouts, call Stuart police at 772-287-1122 or 911.

