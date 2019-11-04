Authorities are trying to locate a woman missing for more than a week in Indian River County.
The sheriff's office says Ginger Widger was last heard from on October 26, 2019.
She could be in the areas of Sebastian or Vero Lake Estates.
If you have any information you are urged to call Indian River County Public Safety Dispatch at 772-978-6240. Refer to incident 2019-198261.
