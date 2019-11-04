14-year-old boy shot and killed by friend in Indiantown

14-year-old boy shot and killed by friend in Indiantown
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said a 14-year-old boy is dead after he was fatally shot by another teen Sunday evening in Indiantown. (Source: WPTV)
By WPTV Webteam | November 4, 2019 at 8:00 AM EST - Updated November 4 at 8:00 AM

INDIANTOWN, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said a 14-year-old boy is dead after he was fatally shot by another teen Sunday evening in Indiantown.

Officials said the incident occurred inside a home on SW 172nd Avenue just after 6 p.m.

The victim was at a friend's home when he was shot by that juvenile.

He was taken to Tradition Medical Center where he died a short time later.

The teenager who shot the victim is being interviewed.

Detectives and the the state attorney’s office are investigating.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: INDIANTOWN JUVENILE SHOT AND KILLED BY TEENAGE FRIEND The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is...

Posted by Martin County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, November 3, 2019

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.