11-year-old Palm Beach Gardens girl battling leukemia gets bedroom makeover

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Jacqueline King, 11, has spent the past two-and-a-half years undergoing surgeries, chemotherapy and other treatments for leukemia.
Over the weekend, the young girl and her two sisters had the bedroom they share completely transformed thanks to Special Spaces, a nonprofit that provides dream makeovers.
“We are still speechless of all the things that they did,” said Jacqueline’s mother Marlene King.
While the team of volunteers were busy at the King’s residence in Palm Beach Gardens, the family of six was gifted a stay at the nearby PGA National Resort and Spa for the weekend.
“You know those shows on TV that you see people freaking out? Yeah, that’s pretty much how I felt like ah,” said King.
Special Spaces interviewed each of the three girls ahead of the transformation to get an idea of their interest and dreams. They were able to utilize the bedroom in a more efficient way by providing built-ins and new closets for each girl.
“We never knew how we were going to get the three kids to grow in here,” said Marlene King.
However, they now not only have a place to grow up in and sleep at night but also a place to play and enjoy the rest of their childhood.
“I just want to say thank you because I really, really like it,” said Jacqueline King.
The family said Jaqueline is now done with her chemo treatments, however she still has some milestones to reach in her recovery.
The child's parents say being able to finish her recovery in a brand new, updated bedroom will make the experience even more comfortable.
“I mean they are like angels with a fairy wand. It’s amazing,” said Marlene King.
Click here for more information on Special Spaces.
