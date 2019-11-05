Flashing Yellow Arrow signals coming to Palm Beach County

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — New traffic signals are coming to Boynton Beach along Congress Avenue.
The Flashing Yellow Arrow (FYA) is a new traffic signal that means you can turn left if there is a safe gap in traffic.
Palm Beach County will be installing flashing yellow arrow left turn traffic signals at eight intersections along Congress Avenue between Golf Road and Gateway Boulevard.
Congress and Old Boynton Road will be one of the intersections where drivers will see the flashing yellow arrow signal.
County leaders say installing the new left turn traffic signals will allow more drivers to make a left turn with caution, help alleviate traffic and improve safety on our roads.
The signal will flash yellow when drivers, who are looking to turn, should yield to oncoming traffic and pedestrians.
Phase one of the project will be discussed at Tuesday night's Boynton Beach Commission meeting.
Although the FYA traffic signal has been used nationwide for more than 10 years, including in over 100 locations in Florida, the FYA traffic signal is new to Palm Beach County.
Below are the eight locations where the first phase of the FYA left turn signals will be installed:
