Leaders say ‘we’re hurting on both sides’ during vigil held day after 14-year-old boy fatally shot

In closing, as Thunderbirds, I believe that even in the darkest of times, we will always find a way to rise. This loss will be no exception, as there is a family and there are friends that need us to lift them during their greatest time of need. Having seen and experienced the grief first-hand today, I have also observed the love and support spreading in this special NEST of ours. As a community, I believe and expect that we will ALL RISE together and never forget this special young man. As a school, we will plan to honor his memory throughout the year. We will not forget!