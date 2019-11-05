PBSO: Man stole car with two children inside from mobile home park

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake Worth Beach man is accused of stealing a car with two children inside from a Palm Beach County mobile home park.
According to his arrest report, 22-year-old Wilmer Abrego spotted a Toyota Highlander parked in front of a home in the Case Del Monte mobile home park, located in the 6200 block of 16th Way South, on the night of Nov. 1.
The vehicle was running and there were two children inside.
The mother of the kids said she went inside her home and heard a noise coming from where her Highlander was parked. When she looked out the window, she saw her vehicle being driven away.
PBSO said Abrego admitted to stealing the SUV when he saw it running in front of the home, but he claimed he didn't know there were two children inside.
Investigators said Abrego crashed into a curb in the area of Abby Rd. and Forest Hill Blvd. and took off on foot. Deputies captured him nearby.
According to an arrest report, the children were not hurt.
Abrego was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on charges of grand theft auto and false imprisonment.
