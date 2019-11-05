Police searching for missing, endangered runaway teen in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police are asking the public's help in locating a runaway teen who was reported missing Saturday at approximately 2:45 p.m.
Fourteen-year-old Jamesley Jean-Baptiste is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall weighing 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
His clothing description is unknown.
Jamesley has no medical conditions and does not take prescription medications, his family told police.
Anyone with information about Jamesley whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Kristin Meyer at 772-807-4400 or the Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.
