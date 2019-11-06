Challengers defeat incumbents in Sebastian City Council races

SEBASTIAN, Fla. — Voters in three cities and towns on the Treasure Coast went to the polls Tuesday to choose new council members, with the biggest change coming in Sebastian.
With all precincts reporting, the three incumbents on the Sebastian City Council were defeated by three challengers. Charles Mauti topped the field with 19 percent of the vote, followed by Pamela Rapp Parris and Damien Gilliams. They defeated city council members Bob McPartin, Albert Lovino and Linda Kinchen.
In Vero Beach, a crowded field of eight candidates sought two seats on the city council. Attorney Joseph Graves and Air Force veteran Rey Neville topped the field.
In Ocean Breeze in Martin County, a challenger and two incumbents are leading in the race for three seats on the town council. Challenger William Arnold is leading the field so far, followed by Ken De Angeles and Kevin Docherty.
The final results will be announced Wednesday when the mail-in ballots are counted.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.