Clematis Street 200 block reopening celebration

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach leaders will reopen the 200 block of Clematis Street.
The renovated block features wider sidewalks, more shade and a curbless street.
The celebration will take place on Thursday night from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. between Olive and Narcissus avenues.
There will be music, food and drink tastings.
Anyone who would like to attend will need to register online .
