Clematis Street 200 block reopening celebration

West Palm Beach leaders will reopen the 200 block of Clematis Street. (Source: Courtesy of Downtown West Palm Beach website)
By WPTV Webteam | November 6, 2019 at 9:03 AM EST - Updated November 6 at 9:03 AM

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach leaders will reopen the 200 block of Clematis Street.

The renovated block features wider sidewalks, more shade and a curbless street.

The celebration will take place on Thursday night from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. between Olive and Narcissus avenues.

There will be music, food and drink tastings.

Anyone who would like to attend will need to register online .

