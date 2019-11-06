Driver turns self in after elderly woman critically injured in Delray Beach hit and run

By Scott Sutton | November 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM EST - Updated November 6 at 10:00 AM

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach police said a woman turned herself in after an elderly woman on a bike was injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at 4:37 p.m. at the intersection of 10th Street and 8th Avenue.

Investigators said earlier they were looking for a Nissan Altima with tinted windows that might have damage to the front grill.

Sebrina Ann Gillion, 29, of Delray Beach was later arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident with injuries. Court records show her bond was set at $5,000.

Police said the victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

