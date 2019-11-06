8-foot, 300-pound Bigfoot statue stolen in Boynton Beach

#Bigfoot is missing! Someone stole the 8-foot, 300-pound Sasquatch statue from in front of Mattress Monsterz last month. If you've seen it, know who has it or where we can find it, call Det. Danielle Whitefield at 561-732-8116 or @CrimeStoppersPB at 800-458-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/VJ9AkfYaVN