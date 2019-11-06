8-foot, 300-pound Bigfoot statue stolen in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach police are on the hunt for Bigfoot.
Well, not the actual mythical ape-like creature, but an 8-foot statue resembling Sasquatch that was stolen last month.
Police said the statue, which weighs 300 pounds, was swiped from a local mattress store called Mattress Monsterz located on E Boynton Beach Bouelvard.If you have seen the sizeable statue or know who has it, call Det. Danielle Whitefield at 561-732-8116 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.
