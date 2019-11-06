Former Spanish River High School teacher accused of sexual misconduct in New York civil suits

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A former teacher at Spanish River High School in Boca Raton is now facing accusations of sexual misconduct from former students who filed civil lawsuits in New York state.
Dianne Vacco taught at Spanish River High school from 1999 to 2017 when she retired. The allegations come from when she was a science teacher at a Catholic school near Buffalo in the 1980s.
One woman who filed a suit alleges Vacco had sexual contact with her nearly 200 times when she was between 11 and 15 years old.
The suit claims the improper contact took place at the school, Vacco’s New York home and in Florida.
A spokesperson for the Palm Beach County School District says any of the allegations would not have shown up in a background check since there were no charges. Court documents show Vaccao now apparently lives in St. Augustine, Florida.
“It makes me a little bit nervous,” said parent Michelle Carball.
