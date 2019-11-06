New delivery plan for expectant moms in Martin County

STUART, Fla. — Expectant mothers will still be able to deliver their babies in Martin County after the delivery provider contracted with Cleveland Clinic Martin North, left for St. Lucie County last week.
Sissy Krumfolz delivered her son William at Cleveland Clinic Martin North and said she had an excellent experience.
“About a 23-hour labor, I felt supported the entire time," said Krumfolz Tuesday at Kiwanis Park.
But Krumfolz wasn’t the only one with concerns after hearing that Physicians to Women left the hospital.
“I was surprised … and disappointed," said Cleveland Clinic Martin Health President Rob Lord.
Lord says they discussed whether to consolidate obstetrics services with Tradition Medical Center in Port St. Lucie, but in the end decided to keep this important service, after hearing community feedback about the importance of a Martin County birth certificate.
“That would have left no place in Martin County to deliver babies. So, my recommendation was that we keep it open and we develop a plan to staff it ourselves," said Lord.
In September, when word first spread about the potential loss of services, the Martin County Healthy Start Coalition held a meeting with hospital leaders to get answers.
They are also pleased to hear Cleveland Clinic will continue to provide services.
“That they rose to that commitment they made to the community to make that happen," said Samanth Suffich, the CEO of the Martin County Healthy Start Coalition.
Krumfolz is relieved to learn that when she wants to expand her family, she can deliver down the street.
“That you know you’re going to be taken care of on delivery day, you can’t put a price on that.”
Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital now has 11 OB-GYN’s on staff available 24 hours a day to help deliver babies.
