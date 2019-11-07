Heroin, fentanyl busts lead to arrests in St. Lucie County, sheriff’s office says

Several people are under arrest and drugs have been seized after the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said it served two search warrants this week.
The first took place in the 2900 block of North U.S. 1.
Investigators said they seized 88 capsules of heroin and arrested Eric Vanhoten, Rachael Rhodes and Kristen Vanhouten.
While conducting a search warrant Wednesday in the 7700 block of Banyon Street in Lakewood Park, the sheriff's office said deputies arrested Irvin Mack and seized 14 grams of Molly, 3 grams of fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and ammunition.
The sheriff's office said Mack is a convicted felon who has a history in drug trafficking.
"We will continue to rid our community of these monsters who have no regard for what they sell or who they sell it to, the lives they destroy and the harm they cause," St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken J. Mascara said in a statement.
