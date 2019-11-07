Threat against Independence Middle School in Jupiter, principal says

Police are investigating a threat against Independence Middle School in Jupiter on Thursday morning, officials say. (Source: WPTV)
By WPTV Webteam | November 7, 2019 at 10:36 AM EST - Updated November 7 at 10:36 AM

JUPITER, Fla. — Police are investigating a threat against Independence Middle School in Jupiter on Thursday morning, officials say.

According to the School District of Palm Beach County, the threat was reportedly made by a student.

Other students heard about the threat and notified authorities through the free Fortify Florida app, Principal Eric Lundman said in a message to parents.

The student who allegedly made the threat has been questioned and will be disciplined.

No other details about the threat have been released.

As a result, there will be heightened police presence at the school, which is located at 4001 Greenway Dr.

Principal Lundman released this message to parents:

