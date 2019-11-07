What’s next for small town reeling from shooting death of teen?

INDIANTOWN, Fla. — As investigators continue to look for the weapon involved in last weekend's deadly shooting in Indiantown, village leaders are looking for ways to prevent a repeat of the tragedy that claimed the life of a 14-year-old aspiring football player.
Mayor Guyton Stone says in a small community like Indiantown, almost everyone has a connection to Sunday’s tragic shooting.
“He was on the same football team as my son," the mayor recalled Wednesday.
“He” is 14-year-old Jimarion “Jay Jay” Jones, who was shot by a friend who told deputies he was “messing with the gun” when his hand slipped.
“I’m hoping what we can get out of this is the community coming together as a whole and prevent situations like this," said Mayor Stone.
The mayor says he was encouraged to see a diverse turnout at a candlelight vigil Monday night.
He didn’t want to comment on the shooting specifics but said he plans to sit down with the Martin County Sheriff’s office to see if they can develop a program about the dangers of firearms, and how and when to use them safely.
Tabitha Smith knew Jimarion Jones well.
She started “I”m Committed”, a new youth football and cheer program Jones was part of.
She praised Jimarion as a good kid, who even after getting injured, was still active in the program.
"He went to all of our games so he was still out there participating and showing his love for football," said Smith.
The Indiantown Village Council is holding a special meeting on Thursday night at 6:30 at the Civic Center. There's a strong likelihood the tragedy will be part of the council discussion.
