Deputies investigating shooting in Indiantown

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Indianian Thursday evening.
The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of 171st Drive and SW Charleston Street.
According to officials, the victim suffered a superficial injury and is being treated at a local hospital.
The suspect is in custody.
No more information was immediately available.
