Here’s how to fight germs in your house during flu and cold season

By: Tory Dunnan Photo by: WPTV wptv-cleaning-avoiding-germs.jpg Lauren Reza is a Jupiter mom and pediatric nurse who knows a thing or two about germs. During flu and cold season, she's on top of it. "We make sure to keep hand sanitizer in the pocket of the car door, which is helpful. So, whenever we come back from places like the park, we can sanitize our hands," said Reza. "We keep one on the dining room table, so that way he’s (her son) not eating and ingesting anything we pick up along the day." Shoes also come off at the front door and school clothes get changed right away. "I use wipes on things that are commonly touched," said Reza. "Light switches, door knobs, cellphones. Things like that." That's exactly what Carol Lewanda, the owner of You've Got Maids in North Palm Beach, would do. "You have to be more vigilant during flu season," said Lewanda, who also suggested wiping down every surface daily. (Source: WPTV)