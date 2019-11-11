Altercation leads to gunfire, 1 killed in suburban Lake Worth Beach

SUBURBAN LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. -- Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Cambridge St. in unincorporated Lake Worth Beach on Sunday at 11 a.m.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wound(s).
A short distance away, law enforcement found another man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
Both men were transported to the hospital.
According to PBSO, an altercation between the men led to the gunfire.
One of the victims died as a result of his injuries, and the second man is being treated.
Detectives are investigating this incident as a homicide.
No one has been charged at this time, however the investigation is still very active and ongoing.
