Dogs abandoned in Miami, now up for adoption in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A group of puppies are looking for a loving new home after they were found abandoned in a cardboard box on the streets of Miami.
Tri-County Animal Rescue, located at 21287 Boca Rio Rd. in Boca Raton, posted on Facebook that someone dumped seven animals last week in a park and left them to fend for themselves.
Thankfully, a passerby heard the dogs crying and brought them to safety.
"To whomever threw these puppies away without a care, shame on you!" Tri-County Animal Rescue wrote on Facebook. "You may have thought they were trash, but we thought they were treasure."
The organization said five of the dogs have been adopted, but two of them are still looking for loving homes.
For information about adopting the precious pups, call 561-482-8110 or click here.
