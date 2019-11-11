Police investigate shooting in Riviera Beach on Sunday

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. -- Police in Riviera Beach are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 300 block of Avenue I at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Sunday.
A male victim was transported to the hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Riviera Beach police at 561-845-4123 or Crimestoppers at 800-458-TIPS.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.